 GoB striving to provide all basic amenities to people

QUETTA: Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Baledi, while expressing his views in an online session jointly organized by UNESCO on the occasion of his visit to the office of Individual Land, said that the right to information is a basic democratic right of every citizen.







He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is striving to provide all possible basic amenities to the people.

“This is an excellent law that provides information to every citizen,” Shahwani said.

The live session was also attended by the Director Individual Land Gulmina Bilal, Mukhtar of UNESCO, Maliha and Hamza.

Participants of the live session had a lively discussion on the legislation of Right to Information Balochistan Act.

Finance Minister of Balochistan Mir Zahoor Buledi lauded the efforts in highlighting the importance of Right to Information Act.

