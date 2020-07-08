GoB sacks 36 XEN & SDOs in two years: Jam

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, no negligence would be tolerated toward development schemes added the current government in the span of two years dismissed 36 XEN and SDOs over committing irregularities and showing negligence in public development schemes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) and Anti-Corruption departments are fully functional in the current regime taking action against government officers involved in corrupt practices while 68 Engineers in Balochistan have been transferred over poor performance.” Jam Kamal said while visiting construction sites of Nawa Killi Bypass and Hanna Orrak bypass road.

“If anyone thinks that someone will save him and no action would be taken against him, he shouldn’t be felt relaxed because our government even suspended government officers at secretary level which was never done in Balochistan during past regimes.” CM Balochistan added.

However while talking to Journalists the Chief Minister said, provincial collation government has spent a record Rs. 71 billion from the previous PSDP, extension of Sariab Road will be started in next 15 days added tenders for the new financial year schemes have been issued.

Officials from the Communication and Works Department have briefed the Chief Minister regarding construction of 6.9km two lane road project started in February this year at a cost of Rs. 732 million which will be completed by December 2020.

The Chief Minister Balochistan said that there was a slight shortcoming in the work of Nawankli Hanna Orak Road which was strictly correct.

“For the first time, steps are being taken for good governance on a large scale, now people are serious about working because they know that now the work is being monitored, money is being returned and investigations are also being done.” Jam Kamal added.

The Chief Minister further said, the province has suffered a lot due to lack of effective supervision in the past, whether it is due to fake degree or fake domicile, ” Flaws in 300 schemes have been identified, procedures are being worked out for the investigation of these schemes.”

“5,000km of roads have been constructed in the province in two years, while expansion work will start in 15 days, Patel Road, Link Badini Road and other roads will also be widened,” he said adding that the Metropolitan Corporation has been mobilized to address the problems of the common man.

Like this: Like Loading...