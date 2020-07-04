GoB on agenda of Balochistan’s uplift

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, incumbent government in Balochistan has only one agenda providing relief to people of Balochistan adding the journey of prosperity has begun in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“The collation government in Balochistan has been taking revolutionary measures in order to make sure relief to people of Balochista thus we wouldn’t tolerate hurdles in journey of public development.” Zia Langove said in a statement on Saturday.

He further said, law and order remained key focus of current regime because provincial development lies through peace, “Measures being lifted to fully implement road of public prosperity while all commitments toward provincial development would be fulfilled.” Zia Langove said added era of corruption has ended and a new sun of development has risen.

Like this: Like Loading...