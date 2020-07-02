GoB enhances provincial budget for universities

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Finance Meer Zahoor Ahmed Buledi has quashed-away opposition allegations over provincial budget for 2020-21 adding those questioning my performance as Minister should have in-place a candidate against me during 2018 elections. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Current Government has increased budget for provincial universities from 500 to 1700 million while new campus for Law College and Engineering University have been approved.” Zahoor Buledi said while sharing his views on Twitter added Federal Government approved 1.5 million rupees for next phase of Turbat University.

Responding to criticism by a national political party against him and a Minister from Panjgue Mr. Buledi said, those questioning my performance should have placed a candidates in Turbat and Panjgur.

“The political party pretending to be champion of democracy was involved in approving Bolan University of Medical Health Sciences Act against 18th amendment.” Zahoor Buledi alleged.

