Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to aReuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

The United States reported more than 55,400 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record as infections rose in a majority of states. Several U.S. governors halted plans to reopen their state economies in the face of a surge in cases.