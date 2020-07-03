Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million
Published on – July 4, 2020 – 2:22 am
By Our Reporter
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to aReuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
