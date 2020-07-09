Balochistan is a land of unexpressed economic potentials. It can generate mammoth amounts of revenue to sustain the economy of Pakistan. In this context, various mega projects have been envisioned in Balochistan but many have failed to change the fate of people of Balochistan what to speak of rest of Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Balochistan is a land of unexpressed economic potentials. It can generate mammoth amounts of revenue to sustain the economy of Pakistan. In this context, various mega projects have been envisioned in Balochistan but many have failed to change the fate of people of Balochistan what to speak of rest of Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was much highlighted in the media as a ‘game changer’ for the region and it was hoped that it would bring colossal changes in the poor infrastructure of the province and would generate billions of rupees in transit trade.

Moreover, it was also hoped that it would reduce the poverty and improve life standards of the people of Balochistan in particular and that of the rest of Pakistan in general. But, after a lapse of almost several years since the mega project was envisioned and finally ratified, nothing substantial has changed for Balochistan.

‘There remained a huge controversy over the Eastern and Western Routes of the project and the scholarships awarded to the students from this or that province. Any foreign investment which is made in Balochistan should actually change the fate of the people of Balochistan first.

The other day Chief Executive of Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon said that attracting foreign investment in Balochistan was one of the top priorities of this government and added that foreign investors would be provided with all the facilities to operate in the province. He also informed press that international investors have expressed their interest for investing here and they have also expressed their satisfaction over the improved security situation in the country—one of the prerequisites to gain confidence of the foreign investors in any region for foreign direct investment (FDI).

There is no doubt that foreign investors can be attracted to invest in Balochistan as the province has huge potential for investment in mines and minerals, tourism industry, transportation, live-stock and fisheries. All the government needs to do is to improve the security situation in the province through steps that have durable impact on the security dynamics of the province.

Cosmetic steps are often short lived and often end up in creating more problems than solutions for a particular problem. The security dynamics can be improved through gaining the confidence of the youth that this province and its resources are explored and discovered for their betterment and not necessarily for the ultimate benefit of any third party. Mega Investments made in Saindak, Reko diq, Sui Natural Gas Fields and the Gwadar Deep Sea Port have not been able to gain the confidence of the youth in this regard. They have rather disgruntled the youngsters and alienated them from the mainstream politics.

The Jam Kamal Government must come up with the huge grass root level contacts with the educated youth of this province that no investment made in the province will benefit only a few elites in Pakistan and their partners abroad but would rather have an impact on the live stands of the people of Balochistan.

