Federalism—the only answer!

7th October, 5th July, 12th October are days when the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan were either held in abeyance or the constitution was abrogated altogether. Hence, the fledgling democracy in whatever form was given a serious setback each time. The evolution of understanding of democracy in the minds of people of Pakistan was arrested bitterly during long-term breaks due to martial law. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

7th October, 5th July, 12th October are days when the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan were either held in abeyance or the constitution was abrogated altogether. Hence, the fledgling democracy in whatever form was given a serious setback each time. The evolution of understanding of democracy in the minds of people of Pakistan was arrested bitterly during long-term breaks due to martial law.

The people of this region who had remained under the constant rule of landlords, monarchs and patrons of various kinds for centuries and finally the British Raj’s ruthless rule for over a century had never tasted the sweet melodies of democracy, the fundamental human rights and self-rule. They had only known subjugation, oppression and cruelty.

They had only aspired for them during the freedom struggle and therefore had given sacrifice of more than 1 million lives. But the self-serving dictators and their cronies never cared for their struggle and impost martial law in view of their myopic interests. The scale of suffering also different from province to province. Small provinces found themselves to be at the receiving end whose resources and political independence were looted and they were kept in constant state of subjugation.

Both material and non-material development remained an elusive dream for these provinces and force was repeatedly used by the dictators and their cronies to solver otherwise their political problems. Even today the powers who pull the strings have learnt little from history. They have devised new ways through which they have tightened their grip over the political process and the process of change.

There is no doubt that no one can hold change an hostage but they can slow it down making it difficult for the have-nots to achieve milestones in centuries which could otherwise be achieved in matter of months and years. All the pro-democracy and pro-federalism forces in Pakistan observe black day on these days and rightly so. They also repeatedly warn the powers at the helm of affairs to abstain from doing away with the achievement that had been acquired after decades’ struggle.

Recently there was unnecessary debate on 18th amendment ensued the ruling party which sent ripples in the file and ranks of pro-federalism forces. If 18th amendment is reversed in totality or in parts, it would definitely have serious backlash from the people of Pakistan. The reversal would definitely snatch whatever little political and financial autonomy has been achieved by the provinces after a struggle of seventy years. There is no doubt that Pakistan is a heterogeneous society with diverse cultures, histories and beliefs.

If the powers of status quo think that they can create a society with a monotonous identity, it would be a futile exercise as efforts made over the past seven decades in this regard have failed to suffocate the voices at periphery. It must be bore in mind that federal states can only survive on the principle of unity in diversity and Pakistan’s prosperity and secrete of growth is hidden only in true federalism.

Like this: Like Loading...