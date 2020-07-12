FATF Compliance

Today’s world is a world of financial integration where no country can remain in isolation. Inter-dependence in international trade is an essential ingredient to survive among the comity of nations and to earn a name. Pakistan has been in troubled waters for quite some time owing to sanctions placed on it by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s world is a world of financial integration where no country can remain in isolation. Inter-dependence in international trade is an essential ingredient to survive among the comity of nations and to earn a name. Pakistan has been in troubled waters for quite some time owing to sanctions placed on it by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that Pakistan is working to ensure full compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF)—an international policy making body that is focused on creating political will to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms for combating money laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the international financial system.

The meeting of FATF plenary takes place three times per year. The organization itself was formed in 1989 by G7 countries with the foregoing end in view and it has around 37 members and two international organizations which include European Union and Gulf Cooperation Organization.

To combat the threats to international financial system it retains two lists which are the Black and the Grey lists. The Black List countries are dubbed as countries which support terror funding and money laundering whereas the Grey List countries are on observation for the above-mentioned activities.

These countries are regarded as the safe haven for supporting terror financing and money laundering. Grey list can be regarded as warning to the countries that might come in the blacklist if they fail to show compliance.

The repercussions for a country to be in grey list could be economic sanctions from international monetary institutions, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and Asian Development or such other institutions. It also faces getting loans from these institutions and experiences an overall reduction in its international trade owing to sanctioned placed on it by the international community. Such countries end up being international pariah.

Pakistan was first placed in the grey list for the first time in 2012 and remained in the same list till 2015. On 29th June, 2018 FATF Grey listed Pakistan for the second time. Currently, Pakistan is in Grey List and due to increasing international pressure, Pakistan is striving hard to show compliance with all the 27 targets which have been assigned Pakistan for compliance. The country has taken multiple measures on legislative and execution fronts to meet the compliance requirements of FATF.

However, Pakistan has been able to comply with only 14 points whereas the rest of the points are yet to be complied with in letter and spirit to allow Pakistan to come out of the grey list. If the country is able to come out of the Grey List in the next scheduled meeting, it would be a great achievement for the entire nation. The confidence of the international monetary institutions would increase in the economy of Pakistan and inflow of international direct investment can be expected via different means. The Government must win the confidence of FATF this time once for all.

