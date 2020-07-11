Fake licenses case: CAA submits report to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has submitted a report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the issue of fake licenses and degrees of Pakistani pilots Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It may be recalled that during the hearing on June 25, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice of the fake licenses and sought a reply from DG Civil Aviation within two weeks.

The Civil Aviation Authority, while submitting the report to the Supreme Court, said that 1934 licenses were issued to pilots of all airlines, including 450 from PIA.

The report further states that 8 out of 16 pilots with suspicious degrees have been suspended. The Board of Inquiry identified the suspected licenses of 262 pilots who did not take part in the mandatory test.

According to the report, the suspended licenses of 54 pilots are being re-verified. It said that 141 pilots of PIA, 10 of Serene Air and 9 of Air Blue have been grounded.

Moreover, 102 private pilots were also grounded. A summary for revocation of licenses of 28 pilots has been sent to the federal government, while suspension orders have been issued for 34 of the 208 pilots with suspicious licenses.

