Expansion of Quetta- Karachi highway hailed

In a statement, MNA Muhammad Aslam Bhootani said that the two-lane Quetta-Karachi highway project would cost Rs 200 billion, though the project was not included in the federal PSDP but It is being constructed under a public-private partnership which will complete the work on the feasibility of the project by March-April next year.
“The federal government is attracting private companies for the project in the same manner as the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 highway was constructed.” Mr. Bhotani said.
He further said, Quetta-Karachi highway is also being double-tracked, he said, adding that a public-private partnership meeting was also held in the Planning Commission regarding the project in which RCD Highway has been approved to be double-tracked.
“We have to promote the culture of paying toll tax so that private companies can Invest in Balochistan because most companies in Balochistan are reluctant to work under public-private partnership because the culture of toll tax is not good here.” MNA Aslam Bhotani said added obviously, companies that will invest billions of rupees have to keep their capital safe.