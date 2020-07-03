Ex-security man fired as probe into varsity video scandal completed

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has been informed that investigation into the university CCTV video harassment scandal has been completed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During the hearing of the case, lawyers representing the university informed the division bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove that former security in-charge of Balochistan University Saifullah has been sacked as he was found involved in the CCTV video scandal.

The lawyers appeared on behalf of the university and informed the court that action against former vice chancellor Dr Javed Iqbal, former registrar Tariq Jogezai, former chief security officer Mohammad Naeem and former transport officer Mohammad Sharif would be discussed during a meeting of the registrar and secretary of university syndicate.

The additional advocate general told the court that the national and provincial assemblies had passed laws against harassment in government departments and universities but the committees to implement the legislation were yet to be constituted.

The court ordered to hold the meeting between the registrar and secretary of university syndicate within two weeks and submit a progress report.

