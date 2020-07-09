Dr Mughees and Media University

Some people move with the wind while others try to move the wind along their desired direction. However, it requires indomitable determination and a baronial tolerance, particularly in an intolerant society. Those who learn the art of moving their life downstream by using common social tactics make their lives easier whereas those who try swimming upstream find their survival a wee bit hard, especially when they find their competitors embarrassingly obsequious to the person in authority. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Same was the situation with a great scholar, academic and researcher of unique style and dignity Prof. Dr. Mughees Uddin Sheikh. His unique nature took him to permeate the road not taken by others, and it was something that distinguished him from his contemporary scholars. In words of Robert Frost:

I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference

He picked up a different teaching technique and was always chased and chastised by his rival academics that could literally never be at par with him. He knew just like Earnest Hemingway (the Old Man and the Sea) he would only be admired and appreciated after he had left for his eternal journey. He strongly believed that man can be destroyed but not defeated. He was a man of very high stature, and his mission was to produce researchers & journalists of world class.

Whether he had to writhe or wriggle through those painful moments, he would go through every odd situation with a smile on his face as the best response to this kind of bitter query of life. He had learnt how to smile away even the hardest trouble of his field or human attitude around him. His academic response to such things was always doing something better not to please his rivals but to satisfy his own soul.

Consequently, he opened up new avenues in communication studies by introducing new trends though he could not find a conducive environment in his immediate surroundings of the Institute of Communication Studies of University of the Punjab throughout his tenure.

He used to float new ideas in qualitative and quantitative research by familiarizing his students with emerging new world trends. Regarding his own research achievements, all the years he studied for his PhD in the USA, and he was granted the best researcher’s award of the department for three consecutive years.

He contributed countless research papers at national and international levels and supervised MA, M.Phil. & PhD thesis Mughees was a man with an exceptionally sharp mind who had carved out an uncommon path even in his common life and that was dedicating his life for research activities in an era when one of his colleagues used to say, “Research is a fraud” (though he himself had done research during his PhD studies and it was negation of his own degree). Dr. Mughees was different from his counterparts in all aspects – academic, social, cultural, and above all in humanistic perspective.

He would help the needy and poor students not only academically by motivating them intrinsically and extrinsically but also financially and he would do it all very silently in line with the Islamic teachings. He was not only an academic and researcher of the universal approach but also a great philanthropist of his age.

He was a distinguished academic and would never like to politicize his class, his judicial and perspicacious mind could foresee the world events much ahead of time. His sources of inspiration were always distinguished world scholars of objective thought like Noam Chomsky and Edward Said, not Samuel P. Huntington whose thesis of the clash of civilization used to offend him that “ The West is now at an extraordinary peak of power in relation to other civilizations.

Its superpower opponent has disappeared from the map. Military conflict among Western states is unthinkable, and Western military power is unrivaled.” Mughees’s counter viewpoint was that one day Chinese economic dominance coupled with its unrivalled human capital will transform it into a great military muscle that will challenge Western countries and none of the western power will be in a position to resist its expanding influence.

Though Mughees is not alive today, while he was fighting against his death he did not know that his prediction of Chinese military expansion was proving true. His words being translated as such, the Chinese influence is expanding by leaps and bounds across the globe today.

He loved his nation and was a staunch supporter of preserving Islamic values and culture. As I attended his first M.Phil class as a student almost a decade ago, I was pleasantly surprised when he started charting the effects of one way flow of Western values in the form of ceaseless bombardment by contemporary western media that were invading, eroding, displacing and subsequently replacing Islamic culture with that of Western one.

He heaved a sigh of deep grief and with great pain said, is by exposing them to high quality entertainment through indigenous culturally designed entertainment but it is a wee bit hard job for our infotainment industry that is fighting to survive against Indian vulgar comics.”He was very touchy about the sovereignty of Pakistan and used to feel a stab of pain whenever there was extraterritorial intervention in the country.

His viewpoint about the sovereignty of each state of the world was quite obvious, and he would often say that when all the globally connected humanity believes in and each state, howsoever powerful, must adhere to the principle of non-interference in another country’s domestic affairs, no matter how large or small, powerful or vulnerable, no country should poke its nose in other state’s affairs.

He was highly appreciated by national and international scholars and researchers after his sudden demise but is it necessary for any man of letters to die to get admiration? We as a nation don’t appreciate our fellows while they are alive and flower their graves as soon as they die.May his anxious soul rest in eternal peace amid flowers and fragrances of heaven forever!

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Anjum earned his M.Phil and PhD degrees from PU and He is the Head of the Department of Communication Studies in GC University Lahore. Currently, he is working as Instructor in College of Australian Aviation in Saudi Arabia. He can be reached at iqbalanjum70@hotmail.com

