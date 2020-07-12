Director PBM visits Dera Bugti

Speaking on the Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said that along with MD Pakistan Bait ul Maal, he is visiting the area to meet his people who had elected him in the last election. “Basic purpose of visit My is to provide maximum possible help to the needy and poor people of the area,” he said and added that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is a charity and social welfare organization to help the poor and needy in Pakistan.
Auon Muhammad Bappi Managing Director PBM while speaking on the occasion said that they arrived here on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “PBM significantly contributes to poverty alleviation through its various projects, including providing assistance to the destitute, widows, orphans, invalids, and other needy persons in the society” he added.
It provides financial assistance to the needy with emphasis on rehabilitation. PBM is assisting the poor in a variety of areas with the government funds, He added.