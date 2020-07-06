 DC for provision of clean drinking water

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (R) Waseem said that district administration is making fully effort to supply clean drinking water to the masses. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said that PHE Department efforts in this direction are visible The DC was sharing his views while briefing about water situation in the district.

Concern Authorities told him that cause of water crises in Sur Bandar area was that water theft punctured the main pipe line and water was being supplied in respective homes three culprits have been notified and FIR against them was registered.

DC said that strict action must be taken against the culprits who theft the water. System of water supply is being made better slowly.

Deputy Commissioner said that he will supervise the water projects personally.

