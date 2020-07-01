C&W department issues tenders for uplift program

QUETTA: Following the directives and vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, the Communication and works Department on Wednesday issued tenders of highway construction projects in various districts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a landmark decision was approved by the Communication and Works Department during a meeting presided by Secretary C&W Noor ul Amin Mengal in order to implement on CM Jam Kamal’s directives.

First time in the history of Balochistan the C&W Department has issued tenders for provincial development plan of financial year of 2020-21 on July 1st as the province was plagued by delay tenders that was causing fund lapse.

It was pertinent to mention here the current Government has been allocating funds for development schemes from 1997 to 2017.

By implementing the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, the Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal has issued tenders for road construction projects on the 1st day of July setting a new historical precedent.

Mr. Noor ul Amin Mengal has given clear directions to Chief Engineers, Superintendents and XENs to expedite progress on all development schemes in order to secure public funds vowed strict action against official wasting public money by using low-quality material in development schemes.

