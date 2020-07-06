COVID-19 cases drops by 16% in Balochistan

QUETTA: Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani has said that the number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan has come down by 16 per cent adding If SOPs are implemented, the situation will be even better. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shred these views on Monday while addressing journalist at Quetta’s Civil Secretariat added 37 days of Smart Lock Down have been complete in Balochistan following which positive tests have been dropped by 16%,

” No area has not been sealed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan but there are fear of an increase in COVID-19 cases during the Eid days.”Liaquat Shahwani said added If SOPs continue to be implemented, Smart Lock-Down will be expanded.

” At present, 10,816 cases of Corona virus surfaced in the province while 4755 patients have recovered.”

Sharing views on educational activities restoration in the province the spokesman said, educational institutions are closed till July 15, but if the rate of corona does not increase, a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions.

Replying to a query regarding Pak-Afghan border closure Shahwani said, a high level committee on Chaman border has held talks regarding difficulties of people working on the bordering towns, “Border market and terminal to open soon in Chaman while government is determined to open border markets in ten places.”

However talking on fake local and domiciles obtained by people to get federal jobs the spokesman said, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been taking action against fake domiciles and locals, Deputy Commissioner Mastung has revoked more than 400 local certificates.

“Chief Minister is focusing on CPEC because the heart of CPEC is Gwadar but unfortunately in the past Balochistan was ignored in Chinese investment projects. Shahwani said lauded Chairman CPEC Lieutenant General retd Asim Saleem Bajwa’s special interest toward Balochistan.

