Covid-19 and Students Woes

Covid-19 has emerged as a huge challenge for the world. It has also its impact on all the areas of life including economy, health, human psychology and our social behaviours. Unfortunately,its impact has been devastating for the students so far. Education is an area which is affected by the Corona virus the most, thousands of students who aspired to join their academic year in 2020 found themselves trapped within the boundaries of their homes. Many even were infected with the virus and lost the ability to even self-study.

Education in Pakistan generally and in Balochistan particularly is badly affected on all fronts. The online classes are no solution to the problem. These classes are rather a challenge for the students and teachers both.

Balochistan is an underdeveloped province which lags behind on many social indicators when compared to the sister provinces. People here are not very much aware of the technology and its uses. Our education institutes follow the age-old ways of teaching and evaluation. Now under such circumstances the online classes have become a serious challenge for both the students as well as the teachers.

Since both are not used to of using technology in their classrooms, they face difficulties while using the online Learning Management System (LMS). There is no one for the students to guide them to use such systems and many despite having internet connections fail to grasp what is offered to them online. Students find it difficult to operate such software which are used for communication, uploading of the syllabus contents and the submission of assignments. Moreover, since it is something new for the teachers as well so they are also unable to operate it, let alone guiding the students on how to use it.

Similarly, students face difficulty using the video calling application Zoom. They do not know how to add themselves in the classrooms, how to interact with the instructor and other participants. Similarly, teachers too are unable to control their classes, limit the noise or the disturbance and so on.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan should have evaluated the seriousness of the matter far earlier when the Covid-19 was still limited to few cities at best and should have done its homework in the view of prevailing circumstances. However, the time was not lost, later HEC could provide training sessions to the students or teachers who were not very much familiar with the use of technology.

Questionnaires should have been formed and circulated among the students to check their computer literacy and familiarity with the modern softwares used for the communication and conferencing. Based on their answers through this needs analysis, the HEC should have come up with a viable solution with the Department of Information Technology on board. Currently, the students who do have internet connections and those who have connections but with poor speed, their loss can definitely not be bridged. But those who have all these facilities even seem not to be benefitting from these online classes at best. The authorities must consider their problems seriously.

