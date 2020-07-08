Coronavirus kills 83 Pakistanis, infects 2,980 in one day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,980 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 97,626 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 83,599 in Punjab, 28,681 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,919 in Balochistan, 13,650 in Islamabad, 1,595 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,419 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,929 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,614 in Sindh, 1,045 in KP, 124 in Balochistan, 140 in Islamabad, 30 in GB and 40 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,467,104 coronavirus tests and 21,951 in last 24 hours. 140,965 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,236 patients are in critical condition.