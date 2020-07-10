Coronavirus kills 75 Pakistanis, infects 2,751 in one day

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,751 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 100,900 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 85,261 in Punjab, 29,406 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,099 in Balochistan, 13,829 in Islamabad, 1,619 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,485 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,972 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,677 in Sindh, 1,063 in KP, 125 in Balochistan, 146 in Islamabad, 34 in GB and 41 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,514,858 coronavirus tests and 23,255 in last 24 hours. 149,092 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,375 patients are in critical condition.