CM take notice of 5000 acres government land allotment

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday take immediate notice over illicit 5000 acers' government land allotment in Sonamyani.

The Chief Minister has directed provincial board of revenue department to take strict action against settlement staff allocated government land on the name of three members of a family.

The settlement staff has finalized documents in order to allot 5000 acers government land on the name of three individuals while the head of the family has been working as employee of an Arab Sheikh.

The Board of Revenue department has cancelled the land allotment and embarked investigation against settlement staff.

