CM praises doctors, health staff in 100 days battle with COVID-19

QUETTA: Chief Minister Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday paid tribute to doctors, health staff, security forces and cleaning staff battling against Coronavirus from frontline from last 100 days added provincial government in last 100 days utilized all resources to curb spread of COVID-19.

“During the initial days of Coronavirus we didn’t have knowledge regarding how to tackle the spread but Balochistan Government was the first responder in the country against the pandemic.” Jam Kamal said while addressing a ceremony held in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

“Balochistan Government has utilized sheer and earnest efforts in order to prevent spread of virus since arrival of pilgrims begins at Taftan border while despite fearing environment our doctors, health staff, security forces and cleaning staff never deterred and remained adherent against the Coronavirus in entire Balochistan.”

Lamenting over debates on national media regarding poor healthcare in Balochistan the Chief Minister said, Balochistan remained a downtrodden province thus our healthcare shouldn’t be judge with other province as we don’t have even adequate private health structure,

“During the pandemic we attempted to make sure quality health services in government hospitals while private hospitals in other provinces remained overwhelmed with Corona patients.” Jam Kamal said added we just lauds our health workers by addressing them from stages but doctors and paramedics have been facing ground risks.

Sharing views on social and economic changes surfaced in Balochistan amid COVID-19 pandemic the Chief Minister said, the virus has brought major changes in our business and normal living standards but in near future the nebulous situation would be cleared while further challenges would be emerged.

“Balochistan Government has increased provincial health budget up to 40% while 08 billion rupees have been allocated for Coronavirus.” CM Jam Kamal said added federal pledged funds for Balochistan and we have started preparations for post-COVID-19 situation.

However he announced that people working with sincerity during Coronavirus pandemic would be praised while those involved in irregularities would be held accountable.

Chief Minister further lauded performance of Secretary Health Dostain Khan Jamaldini in revamping major issues in provincial health sector.

Provincial Minister for Finance Meer Zahoor Buledi and Secretary Health Dostain Khan Jamaldini lauded the health workers performing duties for sack of humanity.

