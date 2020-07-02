CM Jam terms Balochistan as land of opportunities

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliayani has termed CPEC as source of economic trade through Chaman to Central Asia and Iran to Europe calling Balochistan as game-change province after China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Thursday while presiding a high-level meeting here in Quetta in order to review departmental affairs of provincial departments.

Advisor to CM for Sports and Tourism Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary for Forest Sardar Masood Loni, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch and government official have briefed the Chief Minister regarding affairs of their departments.

“Incumbent Government in Balochistan have been taking practical steps in order to uplift all sectors hence all department have been empowered to take independent decisions.” CM Balochistan addressed the meeting added we are questionable before civil society but due to negligence of departments sometimes we must have to face woes.

He further said, we have halted flawed policies of previous governments to announce development schemes on documents level because the public relief projects should be seen on ground.

Stressing upon economic, social and environmental analysis in development schemes the Chief Minister has directed Environmental Protection and Tourism Departments to pursue a concrete policy toward environmental protection.

However CM Jam Kamal has expressed satisfaction over performance of wildlife and forest departments added despite appreciable performance the department didn’t recommend new schemes in provincial budget directed forest department to fully implement on 10 billion tsunami program.

“We must have to plant more trees and saplings in climate-zones of 150 acers in order to build a healthy environment for future generations.” CM Balochistan said directed projects for protection of wildlife.

Secretary Tourism has briefed the meeting regarding preservations of Balochistan’s ancient ornaments added provincial government has been taking assistance from England and France in order to preserve historical ornaments in their real condition.

Meanwhile Chief Minister has directed authorities to expedite progress on development projects at tourism sports added current government has commenced development of infrastructure in order to ease access for all tourist spots.

Like this: Like Loading...