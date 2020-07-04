CM Jam approves promotion summary for 9th, 10th students

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday approved promotion summary for 9th and 10th students didn’t appear in exams in a wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhamamd Rind has announced that after removing legal complexities the certificates would be issued for 9th and 10th students across Balochistan.

“Thousands of students were being annoyed due to their future but Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has finally approved promotion summary for 9th 10th students sent by education department.” Sardar Rind said.

However Mr. Rind would participate in inter-provincial conference due to discuss future of educational activities in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...