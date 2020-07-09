CM issues orders of removing flaws in uplift projects

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday issued written orders to the Secretary C&W Noor ul Amin Mengal and Project Director Quetta Development to ensure quality in construction of Hanna Orrak and Nawa Killi Bypass. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

CM Jam Kamal on Wednesday visited the construction site in order to review quality of Nawa Killi and Hanna Orrak bypass and reprimanded the XEN and SDO over using flawed material.

However, Chief Minister has sacked XEN and SDO over poor performance and wasting of public money.

CM directed Secretary Communications and Works Noor ul Amin Mengal and Commissioner / Acting Director Quetta Package to rectify some shortcomings found in the projects immediately.

The earthworks and drainage system of Bypass Road should be made in accordance with the standards and PC-1.

He further ordered action against officers and contractors responsible for the substandard work of Airport Road beautification project and construction of New Fort Bypass Road.

The development program for the current financial year should also include the installation of a chairlift in the development projects of Hanna lake.

“The chairlift should be in the style of Murree Patriata for which the services of consultants should be sought and resorts to be built for tourists in Wali Tangi resort with the participation of private sector.” Jam Kamal directed authorities.

The Chief Minister further ordered full action against lang grabbers not releasing government land.

Like this: Like Loading...