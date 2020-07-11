CM Buzdar inspects development work at orange line’s Dera Gujran station
Published on – July 11, 2020 – 4:57 pm
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Dera Gujran station of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on Saturday and inspected the development work.
Lahore Development Authority Director General (LDA DG) Ahmed Aziz Tarar and chief engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa gave detailed briefing to the CM.
Cleanliness and strict security measures were ensured on the occasion. Traffic wardens were also deployed to keep the flow of traffic running.
