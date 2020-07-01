CM Balochistan offered fateha in Lahore for deceased Sector Commander ISI

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on his Lahore offered fateha for the deceased Sector Commander ISI Brigadier Hassan Afzal at his residence on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister Punjab province Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Balochistan captain retired Fazeel Asghar and CCPO Lahore were also with honorable chief minister of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal offered Fateha for the departed soul expressed his deepest condolence and pray for the family persons to bear such an irreparable loss. He also expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family.

Jam Kamal Khan said not only the family persons but also the entire country and the armed forces have lost a patriot and the son of the soil who had devoted himself to the service of the country. May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Brigadier Hassan Afzal a senior officer of Pakistan‘s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was posted in Balochistan, died on June 28th due to COVID-19.

