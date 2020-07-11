Chief Justice BHC inaugurates Judicial Complex Khanozai

QUETTA: The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Saturday inaugurated the Judicial Complex at Khanozai Karezat in Pishin District. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Senior Judge Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Ejaz Sawati, Justice Kamran Khan Mullahakhel, Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar, Justice Abdullah Baloch, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Registrar High Court Rashid Mahmood, Member Inspection Team Aftab Ahmed Lone, Advocate General Arbab Tahir, Secretary C&W Noorul Amin Mengal, Chief Engineer Ayub Khan Nasir, President High Court Bar Association Abdul Basit Shah and lawyers community were present in the inauguration ceremony.

Chief Engineer B&R Muhammad Ayub Nasir briefed the Chief Justice and other judges regarding the Judicial Complex constructed at a cost of Rs 30 million. Addressing the inaugural function Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the job of the courts is to provide justice to the applicants while the government and concerned institutions have to fulfill their responsibility to solve the problems of the people.

“Provision of education, health and other basic facilities to the people is one of the top responsibilities of the government and the common man has to play his role in this regard. CJ Balochistan added. He said that no society can develop without justice stressed upon courts to ensure quick justice system for people living in remote areas.

Like this: Like Loading...