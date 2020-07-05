Bugti’s grandsons withdraw case on Sui land

Published on – July 5, 2020 – 4:57 pm
ISLAMABAD: The grandsons of the late Baloch nationalist leader, Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, have withdrawn the case over a dispute with the Oil and Gas Development Comp­any Limited being heard by the Isla­m­abad High Court (IHC) regarding hiring of land, apparently after an out-of-court settlement with the OGDCL.

However, the settlement following the support of Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government may lead to further litigation as another resident of Sui tehsil of Dera Bugti district, Ghulam Mohammad, has claimed that Shahzain has transferred his property at Uch oil field to get royalty.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti also tweeted in support of Ghulam Mohammad and urged the authorities to look into this matter. He tweeted: “I request PM @ImranKhanPTI and Petroleum Minister @OmarAyubKhan to intervene and address the concern of Mr Ghulam Muhammad regarding the suspected illegal acquisition of his property by Shahzain Bugti and Goh­ram Bugti. OGDCL should not beco­­me a party to such an arrangement.”

 