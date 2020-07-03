Border with Iran would open from Monday

QUETTA: The Federal government has decided to open the border with Iran for seven days a week from July 5, for only trade, including import and export between two countries. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to official sources, it was decided in a NCOC meeting held on Thursday. The Ministry of Interior in letter to the Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Turbat and Director General federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad said that in the meeting of NCOC meeting it was decided that border with Iran at Gubd, Mand, Katagur and Chagai will remain open 7 days a week, from July 5, 2020, only for trade (Imports and exports) and unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while entering all Covid-10 related SOPs and Protocols.

Like this: Like Loading...