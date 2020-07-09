BNP-JUI proposed name of next CM, says Lashkari

QUETTA: Central leader of Balochistan National Party Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani has said that BNP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have proposed for the name of a possible Chief Minister to get rid of the present provincial government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The Chief Ministerial candidate is not from BNP. The PPP is ready to play a role in forming a democratic and political government. The provincial government has been providing funds to the unelected people,” Lashkari Raisani said while talking to media after offering condolences on the demise of Arbab Muhammad Ali Dehwar.

Former Federal Minister Humayun Aziz Kurd, Nawabzada Raees Raisani, Ihtar Shah Kharal, Mir Hussain Bakhsh Raisani, Saleh Khilji, Arbab Naseer Dehwar were also present.

Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani said that in order to get rid of the present provincial government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and BNP have proposed a name for a possible Chief Minister. BNP is not a candidate for Chief Minister.

“The provincial government has completely failed to maintain law and order and protect the people,” Lashkari said. He added that the BNP is ready to play its role in forming a regular democratic and political government. The Establishment has a huge role to play in creating religious and tribal conflicts.

He alleged that fake credentials were being brought forward to end the tribal system and that tribal chiefs were playing their full role in ending tribal disputes.

He said that the problem of missing persons is serious. Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal has handed over the list of 5,000 missing persons to the federation. The government has completely failed to maintain law and order and protect the people.

Earlier, he visited the house of former PPP leader Arbab Muhammad Ali Dehwar and offered condolences to his family.

