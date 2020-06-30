BHC orders meeting of Registrar UoB & Secretary Syndicate

QUETTA: Hearing a petition regarding the CCTV video harassment scam in side University of Balochistan, the two member bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Lanagove has ordered immediate meeting amid Registrar UoB and Secretary Syndicate. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Registrar UoB and lawyer defending the varsity has informed the court that, the inquiry against the officials involved in the CCTV footage scam has been completed, “Former Security Guard Saifullah has been sacked from service following his involvement in the scam while action against former vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Javed Iqbal, former Registrar Tariq Jogezai, Former Chief Security Officer Muhammad Naeem and Former Transport Officer Muhammad Sharif would be discussed in next meeting amid Registrar and Secretary Syndicate.” The lawyer told the court.

Calling court’s attention the Additional Advocate General has said, the national and provincial assemblies have passed anti-harassment legislation in government department and universities but committees over implementation of the legislation are yet to be constituted.

In remarks the court has order immediate meeting of Registrar UoB and Secretary Syndicate within next two weeks added the question raised by the applicant regarding committee should be discussed.

The court directed Registrar UoB to submit progress report over decisions expected in UoB and Syndicate meeting.

