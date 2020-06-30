BAP believes in supremacy of democracy: Zia Langove

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, Balochistan Awami Party fostering democracy and good governance in Balochistan added instead of voicing the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies the opponents should talk on provincial development. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Peace has been restored in the entire region particularly in Balochistan following a prolong strive thus the country shouldn’t be use for any experiment.” Zia Langove said on Tuesday while meeting with public delegations at his office.

The Minister and senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party has emerged following a vision of prosper Balochistan and we don’t believe in political dynasty but fostering supremacy of democracy.

He stressed upon provincial youth to sideline themselves from anti-state propagandas because Balochistan has been pushed on development path and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has been utilizing his sheer efforts to uplift development in Balochistan,

“Balochistan Awami Party has been striving to steer Pakistan and Balochistan out from sludge of issues.” Meer Zia Langove added.

