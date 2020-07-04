Balochistan to promote matriculation, intermediate students

QUETTA :– The Balochistan government has decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes due to the coronavirus pandemic,on Saturday.

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousuf Baloch told that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has approved the summary to promote students.

He said, “Balochistan is the first province of Pakistan in which chief minister has approved such summary. There are still some legal issues and result will be announced as soon as these problems are solved.”