Balochistan to ensure regular monitoring of uplift projects

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to set up a system of regular monitoring of all development schemes included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

This decision was taken at a meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday.

The meeting decided to hold review meetings on the implementation of all development projects on a quarterly basis.

The meeting also decided to prepare a checklist and Terms of Reference for the implementation of the schemes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER AD

In order to ensure best utilisation of the allocated funds, the meeting also approved an authorisation policy for projects’ funds.

According to the new policy, the departments will now be required to also submit a concept paper for new development schemes for the next financial year.

The meeting decided to form a technical committee, headed by the chief secretary, to review progress of frozen schemes.

The meeting was informed that 1437 development schemes had been completed last year and Rs60 billion spent on them and 2568 development projects had been included in the development programme for the financial year 2020-21.

Of all these project, 934 schemes are new and 1434 are ongoing projects.

The chief minister directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion of all ongoing development projects. Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar, Finance Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, Communications and Construction Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Sports Secretary Imran Gichki and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...