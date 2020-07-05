Balochistan govt to cancel fake domiciles of federal employees working on provincial quota

In a statement, the chief minister directed all the deputy commissioners to scrutinise the domiciles, saying that the bogus domiciles of those employed in the federal institutions on the Balochistan quota would be cancelled.

“The government’s decision to cancel the fake domicile is the first of its kind. No previous government had taken the issue of bogus domicile seriously, ” he said, adding that the deputy commissioner Mastung had already cancelled 400 fake domiciles.

Separately, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said the issuance of fake domiciles in all districts of Balochistan has been taken seriously as the federal government had to ensure the transparent and on-merit deployment of locals on Balochistan quota.

He said that re-verification of fake domiciles by the deputy commissioners was an effective development, which could help in curbing unemployment by deploying locals on quota in Balochistan in the federal departments.

In this regard, the governor has directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite the process of re-verification of fake domiciles.

Last month, the Sindh government had also announced that it had formed a committee that would probe the issue of fake domiciles and all officials with bogus domiciles will be terminated.

“Action will be taken against those with fake domiciles,” Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah had said, adding that so far 154 suspected domiciles have come to light from four districts of the province. These included Larkana, Kashmore, Ghotki and Jamshoro.

Shah had said that certain cases of dual domiciles have also surfaced that have been highlighted in the preliminary report which has been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.