Balochistan and Worth of Life

While describing his state of nature, the English social contract theorist Thomas Hobbes said that there prevailed a war of all against all and life for the people in state of nature was somewhat short, brutish and nasty. The danger of sudden and violent death always hung on the heads of the people. There was no security to the human life, property and dignity. Only the fittest could survive in the state of nature. In such a society, although it was assumed and might never have existed, the human life had no worth.

When reading the state of nature in Thomas Hobbes social contract theory, one feels as if he was actually describing the situation in Balochistan where the human life seems to have lost its worth. There is no security to the powerless and those who are the fittest in this society can survive. Violent and sudden deaths have become a new normal for the people of this province. Hunger, diseases and poverty are chronic and widespread across the length and breadth of Balochistan.

It has become a routine matter that people come into clash over petty issues owing to ignorance, envy and intolerance which essentially emanate from lack of education and which the state has failed to impart. Such clashes often result in the deaths of many and even the so-called security apparatus that is functioning with the different nomenclatures in different parts of the province is unable to prevent such clashes and provide security to men, women and children. Two such incidents took place in Balochistan the other day over very petty issue which resulted in the loss of more than 6 persons. In the first incidents, three brothers and a policeman lost their lives in a dispute between two groups. The dispute erupted over installation of an electricity pole where both the parties used sticks, knives and other weapons against each other. In one such second incident, two men were sprayed with bullets in their vehicle who lost their lives instantly in Wadh area of Khuzdar which is a B area and controlled by Levies. A month ago a young boy lost his life and several others were injured in Dasht area of Matung over a land dispute and no one was there to preempt the dispute.

In fact, every year in such disputes, hundreds of people lose their lives and hundreds of such cases are even not reported to the Police or Levies. This shows the failure of the security apparatus and the judicial system in building a confidence among the masses over dispute resolution and hence people tackle their difference in their own way. There is a dire need for the state to have its writ implemented in letter and spirit in every nook and cranny of the province so that such petty issues which claim lives of hundreds of people every year are preempted. Security to the life, property and dignity of the masses is the first and foremost duty of the state which must be ensured through whatever measures possible.

