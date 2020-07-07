Appeal for action against Police Station

QUETTA: Quetta residents Ahmed Khan, Nasrullah and Juman Khan of Chaman have alleged that Kechi Baig police station has caught them in an illegal case and snatched a bribe of Rs. 0.5 million and a cigarette of Rs. 0.6 million. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Balochistan, Interior Minister Balochistan and IG Police Balochistan should take notice of the incident and provide justice to them,” they said while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Tuesday.”We were loading cigarettes in the car on the road when we were stopped by the police and an FIR was registered against us at Kechi Baig police station for possessing 2 kg of hashish while SHO Hizbullah Tareen, Constable Syed Dost, Ali Agha, Bilal Munshi of Kechi Baig PS, is a gang of eight to ten men in Quetta police station who rob the locals of city,” citizens said.

They said that they demanded a bribe of five and a half lakh rupees and six lakh rupees worth cigarettes were also taken. “The court has honorably acquitted us from the case but we have to make up for the loss of Rs. 9.5 lakh,” he added.

They appealed to Balochistan Home Minister and IG Police Balochistan to take notice of the incident and provide them justice.

Like this: Like Loading...