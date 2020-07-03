Anti-encroachment Campaigns

Encroachments take place in a city either due to the inefficiencyand incapacity to act against mafias or corruption of the officials concerned in any urban centre which make life miserable for the common citizens. Quetta, once deemed a city of few thousands, has expanded to unimaginable extent. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Encroachments take place in a city either due to the inefficiencyand incapacity to act against mafias or corruption of the officials concerned in any urban centre which make life miserable for the common citizens. Quetta, once deemed a city of few thousands, has expanded to unimaginable extent.

Anti-encroachments are also carried out every year from time to time by the Metropolitan and other relevant authorities. However, the situation seldom improves. A recent anti-encroachment is also underway by the anti-encroachment cell of the Metropolitan Corporation to free the city of unnecessary congestions caused by the encroachment and the subsequent traffic jams. Many buildings have also been served notices to share their buildings’approved maps and others have been fined.

This is a positive move but would the current anti-encroachment campaign stand the strong resistance to be offered by the mafias whose stakes are involved is a million-dollar question. There is no denying the fact that building code is least cared for in Quetta where it is needed the most. Geographically the city sits on a seismic fault line which can experience any unpredictable disaster anytime. Being a hub of business for many quarters, the property value has shot up quadruple in a matter of months and it keeps on increasing.

The businesses of hospitals and schools have turned the city a hell when it comes to vehicular traffic. Long hour traffic jams on the narrow and congested roads is a routine view, specifically in front of hospitals who have failed to follow the building code and have made no boundary walls and no parking areas for their hospitals. Such plaza hospitals have seen a mushroom growth in the recent past two decades. Kawari Road, Old Pishin Stop, Zarghoon Road all have cluster of hospitals established simply in suffocated plazas.

A hospital without a boundary wall is a health as well as environment threat. How did government issue license to all these hospitals is an important question to ponder on. Moreover, what would be the result of this anti-encroachment campaign and how many hospitals would be issued orders to shift from these plazas into proper buildings? If not, then taking action against few vegetable vendors would bring no change.

Similarly, the city brims with many private school premises which are established in plazas in residential areas such as Jinnah Town, Samungli Housing Scheme, Modal Town and other areas. Perhaps it would not be wrong to say that everysecond street in Quetta has a school building.

These school buildings are a double threat. Firstly, they have added to the already worse traffic problems of the city and secondly their risk factor is also high. Whether the district administration or the metropolitan have evaluated all these schools to ensure they have followed all the safety measure for establishing schools. Play grounds, green areas, laboratories, properly ventilated rooms aside, the most important aspect is emergency exit in case of eruption of fire or any natural disaster such as earthquake.

These facts should be investigated and action must be taken against all the building owners who have established schools and hospitals in violation of building code and safety measures. Otherwise, the anti-encroachment drive would mean nothing for common man.

Like this: Like Loading...