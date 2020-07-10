All steps would be taken for beautification of Pishin: DC 

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari has said that Pishin is on the path of development and all possible steps are being taken for the beautification of the city.

"We all have a responsibility to make our city beautiful," Qaim Lashari said while talking to a joint delegation of Wagon, Minibuses and Karachi Coaches Unions.

He said that in three months, the project under construction on the bus stop would be shifted from the city to bypass. A regular NOC has also been received from the government.”Separate space will be allotted for all transport unions in the said base,” he added. “The said project includes separate waiting areas for men and women including mosque, hotel and wash rooms etc,” Lashari said.

He said that the project is a gift from the Commandant Southern command to District Pishin. The project is in the final stages at the moment. “Trees are being planted in dividers of the roads in the city, which has increased beauty,” he added. He said that major projects have been adopted to reduce traffic.

He said that the cooperation of the people with the administration is essential in the ongoing development projects in the district. On which the Deputy Commissioner assured the Transport Union to seek in writing and resolve the issues related to the transfer of base in the terminal involved in the said project.

