AIG orders district-wise action against criminals

QUETTA: Additional Inspector General Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that police is not an enemy of anyone but a friend of law and order directing police officials to launch district-wise action against criminals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Maintaining law and order is the responsibility not only of the police but also of the people to eradicate crime and drugs from Balochistan. Cheema said while addressing a function held on the occasion of his visit to Pishin after inaugurating the computer lab and driving license block at President Police Station Surkhab and Police Line Pishin on Saturday.

Member Provincial Assembly Haji Asghar Tareen, SP Muhammad Ayub Achakzai, Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, Medical Superintendent Abdul Hanan Agha and others were present on the occasion.

Additional IG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that every member of the society is respectable for the police, It is our duty to respect the people, “We will not tolerate any negligence in the police department.” he added.

He further said, steps are being taken to reform the traffic police while machinery will be provided to collect data and details of violators of traffic rules.

Addressing the function, Haji Asghar Tareen, Member Provincial Assembly said that In the past, the traffic situation was dire in district Pishin but now the situation is more satisfactory,

“The police operation against drugs is inevitable to save the youth from drug-like cancers.”

SP Muhammad Ayub Achakzai and Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar said that the law and order situation has been further improved with the best efforts of the district administration in and around the city.

Like this: Like Loading...