Agriculture key factor in economy of our country

QUETTA: Secretary Agriculture Kambar Dashti visited Barkhan district yesterday, and received briefing about agriculture. Director General of Agriculture Arif Shah also accompanied Secretary Kamber Dashti during his visit to Barkhan.







The Secretary Agriculture called on the officers and landlords of the Agriculture Department on the occasion.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Plant Protection, Soil Fertility and Assistant Agriculture Engineer MMD Barkhan briefed Secretary Agriculture Kambar Dashti regarding the Agriculture Department.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Kambar Dashti said that agriculture is a key factor in the economy of our country and the provision of employment. “That is why our government is emphasizing to improve this district, as every possible step is being taken to build it on modern lines,” Dashti said.

“To ensure the provision of facilities to the people involved in the agricultural profession and to support the national economy,” he added.

