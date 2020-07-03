Agreement for provision of online bill payment facility

QUETTA: Another historic step taken by Cantonment Boards of Pakistan to facilitate the residents of all cantonments. In line with the Government of Pakistan’s e-governances Policy an agreement has been signed between 1Link and the Cantonment Boards of Pakistan that will now enable cantonment residents to pay their taxes and fees online. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cantonment residents can avail this facility by entering challan number mentioned on the challan in 1Bill option from any bank’s mobile app. ATM or online portal.

On this occasion, Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Major General Hasnat Amir Gilani said that now cantonment residents would be able to pay their bills from the comfort of their homes and avoid hassle of visiting bank branches.

