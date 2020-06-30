50 cases of Covid-19 reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 50 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 10476, with 2 new reported deaths, total reached to 121 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, the total number of cases has reached to 10476 , with addition of 50 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5871.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 121, with 2 new reported deaths, while 80 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 10476 cases, 10,349 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 8007 from Quetta, 317 from Jaffarabad, 205 from Mastung, 203 from Khuzdar, 183 from Chagai, 151 from Lasbela, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Pishin, 123 from Loralai, 114 from Kech, 117 from Dera Bugti, 96 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 55 from Sohbatpur, 53 from Nushki, 51 from Kalat, 47 from Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar, 12 from Barkhan and 14 Ziarat.

At present, 4,484 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 287 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 40 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 1,243 individuals and took 234 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 142 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1005 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 402 in Jaffarabad and 291 in Lasbela, 138 in Sibi.

