5 teenagers belonging to KPK recovered

CHAGAI: The Quick Response Force (QRF) of Chagai Levies Force has recovered five teenagers belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who had left their homes without consent and permission of their families.

Dalbandin Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Javed Domki said on receipt of information about the location of said people and following directions by Chagai deputy commissioner Agha Sher Zaman, he immediately informed all check points and also sent a QRF team led by Kareem Notezai in search of those people.

“QRF after searching for hours, recovered Anas, Mushtaq, Khalid, Halal and Noorullah from Panyam, a far-flung area near Pak-Iran border in Chagai district.” Mr Domki further added, saying they were illegally going to Iran to get better jobs for livelihood. Later, the detained teenagers were handed over to their family members.

