20 die as train rams into Sikh yatris’ coaster bus in Sheikhupura

Pakistan Railways spokesperson told that the collision occurred at a railway crossing located between Farooqabad and Bahali Wala. Several passengers sustained injuries in the occurrence.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the incident spot and shifted the wounded to hospital. It has been learnt that around 25 Sikh yatris were going to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda from Peshawar while the train was enroute to Lahore from Karachi.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed took notice of the incident and summoned initial investigation report. The federal minister suspended divisional engineer and directed the concerned officials to take action against the responsible persons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Minster for Information Shibli Faraz expressed deep grief over the collision. The premier directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured.