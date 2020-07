QUETTA: 170 more Balochistan residents stranded in UAE due to coronavirus reached Quetta, no symptoms of coronavirus were found in any of the passengers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A total of 176 passengers, including six crew members and three children, who were stranded in the UAE on Tuesday due to the outbreak of the virus, have reached Quetta Airport.

None of the suspects had any symptoms of coronavirus, while PIA plan was also disinfected upon arrival.

Six crew members and 3 children were also among the arrivals.

