138 people corona positive cases reported

QUETTA: Spokesman of Shaheed Nawab Ghos Buksh Raisani Hospital while sharing the details about Corona Virus that at least the samples of 525 suspected patients had been collected from 13 the April among them 138 people found Corona Positive and 374 result have come negative.

Spokes person further said that in hospital the best medical facilities are being provided with out any hurdles samples are collecting on daily basis and send them for test to Fatima Jinnah Hospital and patients is informed if their test come positive or negative .

Spokes Person Appealed of the masses to follow the SOPS to protect their lives from Corona Virus such act give protection to the others.

