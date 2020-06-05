Zia Langove vows to maintain law and order situation in Balochistan

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, no one is above the law hence provincial government would crush peace spoilers attempting to fuel unrest in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Hours after the heinous incident of Hazara Town our Law Enforcement Agencies have arrested the culprits involved in killing Bilal Khan and injuring two others but later whoever nominated by slain Bilal’s family were arrested.” Zia Langove said while addressing a news conference on Friday at Quetta Press Club.

He further said, the Joint Investigation Team has been probing the incident while I am personal supervising the investigation thus citizens of Quetta should trust their government because justice will preserved.

Sharing views on the incident of Turbat in which a mother and her little dauther attacked and killed by robbers in Danok area of Turbat the Home Minister said, three accused involved in the robbery and heinous crime have been arrested,

“I personally traveled to Turbat with Minister Zahoor Buledi where we assured the family that the culprits would be brought to justice.” He added.

Replying to a query regarding violation of lockdown during Youm e Ali the Minister said, police has given clear directions to arrest people violated government order and participated in Youm e Ali Procession.

Responding to another question the Home Minister urged masses to implement on COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) because the virus has gain momentum and cases in large number being reported,

“We can’t impose lockdown forcibly hence people of Balochistan should support government in implement social-distancing in order to curb spread of the contagious virus.” Zia Langove added.

Sharing views on demand of All Parties Conference (APC) the Minister said, government has been consensus with all parties including opposition leader to call APC on Hazara Town incident in order to restore peace in Quetta.

Like this: Like Loading...