Zahoor Buledi lashes out FG over neglecting Balochistan

QUETTA: Finance Minister for Balochistan Meer Zahoor Buledi has termed the way Federal Government treating Balochistan as non-serious adding the center has released only 53% of total 80 billion rupees for provincial development project for year of 2019-20. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Not any progress made by Federal Government on Zhob-Kuchlak highway with allocated funds of 03 billion and Awaran-Hoshab-Lasbela highway with allocated funds of rupees 21 billion while Federal Planning and Development department removed provincial development projects of rupees 162 billion rupees from Federal Public Sector Development Program.” Zahoor Buledi said while addressing a news conference on Thursday.

Accompanied with Provincial Ministers Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Additional Chief Secretary P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar the Finance Minister has said, the Federal Planning and Commission excused to induct provincial schemed by citing delay in submitting the projects,

“The collation provincial government led by Balochistan Awami Party wouldn’t support Federal Budget until Federal Government include our schemes in Federal PSDP and share our due right.” He said lashed out over Federal Bureaucracy over neglecting Balochistan.

“Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and I boycotted Annual Planning Coordination Committee following behavior of Federal Government toward Balochistan because yet again Federal Government isn’t serious to heal downtrodden people of Balochistan.”

Sharing the details of annual Federal PSDP share for Balochistan the Finance Minister said, Federal Government has allocated rupees 80 billion rupees for Balochistan from 900 billion of Federal PSDP share for 2019-20 but only 53% of total allocation released through-out the year,

“Transmission Lines, Infrastructure, construction of new dams and many other projects were included for Balochistan in Federal PSDP but unfortunately the center has been treating Balochistan as an orphan mother.”

He further said, despite various sitting with Federal Bureaucracy and Planning and Commission they are not serious to development Balochistan which is half of Pakistan in terms of land added the attitude of center would harm relations amid Balochistan and Federal Government,

“Balochistan Awami Party has been supporting PTI led Federal Government against what the center has pledged to develop Balochistan but in response we are being neglected.” Zahoor Buledi added.

He further announced that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to share his stance.

Sharing views in the news conference Provincial Minister Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has said, despite blessed with natural wealth, Balochistan is being deprived by Federal Government from last 73 years,

“By strengthening Balochistan the Federation will get stronger but by neglecting our province, we have right to protest for our due share along with collation parties.” He added.

Like this: Like Loading...