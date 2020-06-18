Why BNP left PTI inside story

QUETTA: PTI’s desire to meet will no longer is on cards, as I am bound by the decision of the Central Committee, inside story of Sardar Akhtar’s response. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two years have passed since our agreement. It is not possible to hold any more meetings. The Central Committee of the party is the apex body. I cannot change its decision in person. This was the response of Sardar Akhtar Mengal before going to the National Assembly to the people approaching him for a reconciliation.

PTI delegation was given a clear answer two days ago, that the agreement under which the PTI was supported by the signatories of the agreement, should be called and informed that what progress has been made.

Sources said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committee had tried its best to convince BNP Mengal of the obstacles in the implementation of the six points and also assured that soon Sardar Akhtar Mengal would meet PM Imran Khan.

Sources said that the BNP had made it clear to the PTI that the BNP had tried its best to give full support to the PTI as an ally, but its political efforts were considered a weakness. The Committee went for talks with the impression that BNP seeks budget as an opportunity.

The lack of interest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was felt by BNP Mengal. The protest against the neglect of Balochistan was recorded, but the matter was not made conditional on any situation.

However, there was no such senior politician in the PTI committee except Pervez Khattak or any old acquaintance of Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Sources said that as soon as the government was informed about the meetings and communication contacts of Akhtar Mengal in Parliament Lodges, a message was sent to Sardar Akhtar Mengal for another meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

Akhtar Mengal made it clear to the committee that for two years we waited. Many meetings were held, many assurances were given, but practical steps are zero, so cannot hold any more meetings.

He went on to announce that he has formally withdrawn his support from PTI, on the floor of Parliament.

